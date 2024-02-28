EA Sports FC 24 SBC Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Alessandro Buongiorno Fantasy Requisiti E Soluzioni Carta Speciale (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Alessandro Buongiorno ha ricevuto la Carta Speciale Fanatsy per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione Speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 13 Marzo. Potrete riscattare la Carta del difensore italiano che milita nel Torino completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Scegli le squadre e i giocatori che pensi possano brillare nelle prossime settimane e ottieni premi in Ultimate Team con aggiornamenti IF aggiuntivi. Tutti gli oggetti Fanta FC possono ricevere aggiornamenti il giorno del loro rilascio, compresi gli Eroi Fanta FC di ritorno per il secondo anno. Potenzia il tuo Ultimate Team con le prestazioni reali durante il Fanta FC. Ogni oggetto ...
