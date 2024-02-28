Donald e Melania Trump | i «quattro scontri» alla Casa Bianca

New Book Details Bizarre Clash Between Donald And Melania Trump Over Fox News: The former president reportedly grew "incensed" about his wife's choice of news network during an Air Force One journey.ca.news.yahoo

Ten Futures for Donald Trump by J. E. Dean: My guess is that Trump supporters will not abandon him if he is forced to (again) declare bankruptcy. Melania Trump divorces Trump. Rumors that Melania, who Trump is accused of referencing as ...talbotspy

Biden is having his annual physical exam. The results will be closely watched as he seeks reelection: President Joe Biden is visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for his annual physical exam — and the results are sure to be closely watched as the 81-year-old president ...ca.news.yahoo