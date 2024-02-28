Damsel | Millie Bobby Brown | un drago e le anticipazioni esclusive secondo Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Damsel: Millie Bobby Brown, un drago e le anticipazioni esclusive secondo Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) "Un survival movie emotivo. E inaspettato!". L'intervista esclusiva al regista Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, che ci ha raccontato in anteprima Damsel, su Netflix dall'8 marzo. Appena si collega su Zoom, glielo diciamo subito: "Vogliamo immediatamente un sequel!". Del resto, se il fantasy è un genere complicato (forse il più complicato), Juan Carlos Fresnadillo mantiene il controllo assoluto dell'azione, portando su Netflix Damsel, con protagonista Millie Bobby Brown. Nel film di Fresnadillo, e scritto da Dan Mazeau, la star di Stranger Things interpreta Elodie, una principessa che, caduta in una trappola, dovrà resistere e sopravvivere al fuoco di un drago. Se ...
