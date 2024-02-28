CycleØ acquires Biogasclean to increase fully circular green gas production by capturing CO? (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) LONDON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/
CycleØ Group Limited (CycleØ) today announces its acquisition of Biogasclean, a leading Danish supplier of biological methanation and desulphurisation systems. A prominent, pan-European biomethane platform, CycleØ develops, builds, owns and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects in Europe and Latin America. Ara Partners, a private equity and infrastructure investment firm at the forefront of industrial decarbonisation, provided additional capital to facilitate the transaction. This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone for CycleØ and the biomethane sector in general. It will enable more efficient and fully circular green gas solutions by capturing the biogenic CO2 contained in ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
