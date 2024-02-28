Contract Manager: 30 anni di eccellenza nella leadership aziendale (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024)
Dal 1989, ContractManager, fondata da Angelo Vergani, ha illuminato il panorama aziendale con la sua offerta di Manager di alto profilo per aziende soprattutto di medie e grandi dimensioni.
Con una presenza consolidata nel settore, ContractManager si è affermata come punto di riferimento per affrontare con successo il vuoto Manageriale, offrendo un intervento strategico attraverso i “temporary Manager” o “Manager ad interim”.
Il Fondatore e la visione
Angelo Vergani è un imprenditore appassionato e visionario: crede fermamente nel valore del capitale umano e nell’importanza di creare un ambiente di lavoro positivo e stimolante. È un leader carismatico che sa motivare e ispirare le persone a raggiungere il loro massimo potenziale.
