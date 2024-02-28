Contract Manager | 30 anni di eccellenza nella leadership aziendale

Tottenham enter race with Arsenal to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves: Wolves are reportedly demanding £80m for Pedro Neto this summer (Getty) It’s understood that Wolves are holding out for an £80 million fee for Neto, whose Contract with the club expires in 2027.metro.co.uk

Iyer, Ishan excluded from annual Contract list, Jaiswal makes maiden cut: Their removal from the annual Contract comes amidst their absence from the ongoing ... Iyer was dropped for the last three Test matches against England after failing to impress the team management ...uniindia

Padres, Tim Locastro Agree To Minor League Deal: The Padres have agreed to a minor league Contract with fleet-footed outfielder Tim Locastro, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Warner Sports Management client will join their big league camp as a ...mlbtraderumors