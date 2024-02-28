Cling Band è lo smartphone concept di Samsung che si può indossare al polso

Cling Band

Cling Band è lo smartphone (concept) di Samsung che si può indossare al polso (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) In posizione normale è uno smartphone come tanti altri. Se piegato, può essere indossato (più o meno) al polso senza perdita di funzionalità...
