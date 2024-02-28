Cling Band è lo smartphone concept di Samsung che si può indossare al polso

Cling Band

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a dday©

Fonte : dday
Cling Band è lo smartphone (concept) di Samsung che si può indossare al polso (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) In posizione normale è uno smartphone come tanti altri. Se piegato, può essere indossato (più o meno) al polso senza perdita di funzionalità...
Leggi tutta la notizia su dday

Cling Band è lo smartphone (concept) di Samsung che si può indossare al polso

  • Cling Band

    In posizione normale è uno smartphone come tanti altri. Se piegato, può essere indossato (più o meno) al polso senza perdita di funzionalità... Leggi tutto (dday)

Altre Notizie

Motorola, Samsung showcase smartphones that can bend to become ‘wristBands’: Samsung also displayed its foldable phone prototype that can be worn around the wrist. The company named it ‘OLED Cling Band’. Like the Motorola prototype, the OLED Cling Band also sports a 6.9 inch ...telanganatoday

MWC 2024: Not just Motorola, Samsung also showed off a phone that you can wrap around your wrist: Listen to Story Samsung showed off its bendable phone at MWC 2024. Samsung is calling it the OLED Cling Band. The smartphone can be wrapped around your wrist. Amidst the flurry of innovations ...indiatoday.in

MWC 2024: Samsung showcases concept smartphone with rollable display: Now, Samsung showcased a concept phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. Called the 'Cling Band with OLED' concept phone, it can turn backwards and work as slap-on smart bracelet.deccanherald

Video di Tendenza

Video Cling Band
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.