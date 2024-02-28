Bradley Ihionvien salva il punto finale per Colchester a Salford

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo: Il 22esimo gol stagionale di Matt Smith non è stato sufficiente per ilpoiché ilhato unnelin un pareggio per 1–1. Gli U in viaggio, che hanno goduto di una ripresa di forma dalla nomina di Danny Cowley all’inizio di gennaio, hanno iniziato in modo brillante. Cameron McGeehan si è fatto respingere da Alex Cairns, Riley Harbottle ha colpito di testa da distanza ravvicinata e Tom Hopper non è riuscito a convertire un goal aperto da un’angolazione acuta. Il loro spreco nell’ultimo terzo è stato punito dagli Ammies, con Smith che ha beneficiato del buon lavoro di Callum Morton per inserirsi prima dell’intervallo. L’imperioso attaccante, che diventa capocannoniere della Sky Bet League Two insieme a Macauley ...

