Beef | per la seconda stagione i rumor parlano di due nuove coppie

Beef per

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a metropolitanmagazine©

Fonte : metropolitanmagazine
Beef: per la seconda stagione i rumor parlano di due nuove coppie (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Beef, serie in co-produzione Netflix e A24, sta passando un periodo straripante nella Award Season. Solo per citare l’ultimo, ha trionfato agli Independent Spirited Awards come Miglior nuova serie, ai premi del cinema e della televisione indipendente americani. Il suo creatore e showrunner non ha mai escluso la possibilità di girare una seconda stagione e, dopo un trionfo di questo genere, l’esito sembra quasi scontato. Come riportato da Deadline in esclusiva, la seconda stagione dovrebbe circolare narrare le vicende di due coppie in lotta tra loro, in pieno stile Beef. Le riprese dovrebbero iniziare a fine estate o, al massimo, ad inizio autunno prossimo. Secondo i primi rumor, ci sono già quattro attori in lizza per i ruoli principali. Per la ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su metropolitanmagazine

'Beef', due coppie di star protagoniste della seconda stagione

  • Beef per

    La 75ma edizione degli Emmy Awards ha consacrato tre vincitori netti. 'Succession', 'The Bear' e 'Beef - Lo scontro' hanno sbancato ognuno nella propria ... (gazzettadelsud)

  • Beef per

    La 75ma edizione degli Emmy Awards ha consacrato tre vincitori netti. 'Succession', 'The Bear' e 'Beef - Lo scontro' hanno sbancato ognuno nella propria ... (gazzettadelsud)

  • Beef per

    Pubblicato il 3 Gennaio, 2024 I Finanzieri del Comando Provinciale di Catania hanno eseguito un provvedimento di confisca emesso dal Tribunale etneo, ... (dayitalianews)

Altre Notizie

Netflix’s ‘Beef’ Season 2 Eyes Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway: Netflix’s Emmy-winning anthology drama TV series is reportedly getting a second season, and creator Lee Sung Jin has his sights set on involving some A-list talent. According to Deadline’s The Dish, ...msn

No Champagne Problems here: Eateries, bars offer Swift deals for fans: Taylor Swift has landed in Singapore and so has Taylormania. The hype surrounding the American pop star and her record-breaking Eras Tour is sweeping not just fans, but also restaurants, cafes and ...straitstimes

Beef prices set to soar amid cattle shortage: Despite the dwindling supply, consumer demand for Beef remains steady, suggesting a sharp increase in prices, which are already averaging about $5.00 per pound at grocery stores. In response, some, ...fingerlakes1

Video di Tendenza

Video Beef per
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.