ATP Indian Wells | la data del sorteggio | Jannik Sinner testa di serie n 3 | gli avversari e gli altri italiani

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024)è partito quest’oggi alla volta degli Stati Uniti per disputare il Masters1000 di, che andrà in scena sul cemento della località californiana dal 6 al 17 marzo. Un impegno che sarà seguito da quello nel 1000 di Miami, in programma dal 20 al 31 marzo in Florida. Due appuntamenti importanti, a comporre il Sunshine Double 2024, dove il 22enne di Sesto Pusteria vorrà esprimersi sugli stessi livelli degli Australian Open e dell’ATP500 di Rotterdam. Un inizio di stagione incredibile, in scia alla brillante chiusura del 2023, che ha permesso adi scalare la classifica e di presentarsi al via dell’evento in California da n.3 del mondo (din.3). A precederlo nell’ordine saranno il serbo Novak Djokovic e lo spagnolo Carlos Alcaraz, ...

