Art of Love

Assemini, San Valentino speciale nella città della ceramica con 'Street Art Love'
Il catalogo Netflix continua a riempirsi di nuovi titoli turchi. Dopo il successo lo scorso anno di Anime False e, in questo 2024 di Kübra e Cenere, arriva ... (today)
Arezzo, 14 febbraio 2024 – Al museo in due, al lume di candela al ristorante oppure immersi nell’arte per una performance collettiva. Il San Valentino è ... (lanazione)
Tante le attività di febbraio alla libreria La Casa sull’Albero di Arezzo. Ci sono le letture per i piccolissimi, Tre storie ed una tazza di thè e le officine ... (lanazione)
Altre Notizie
The Role of Art in Our Collective Freedom: It honors the legacies of Black feminist art that always have been present. Kimberly Love Radcliffe, “The Symbols of Janie's Journey,” Hurston Quilt. Your fellowship project is centered on ...newamerica
Cabaret set to support youth, arts expansion: The End of Love, a cabaret that showcases a blend of singing ... unsure of what to expect next but assured of a powerful expression of art,” said Saadi. Osman Khawaja, executive director of Phare ...phnompenhpost
5 tech marvels we Love from Disney's 'Iwájú': In the futuristic Lagos of Iwájú, hovering street hawkers approach flying cars with steaming snacks, the city's tricycles (kekes) have evolved into tiny helicopters, and robots enthusiastically trim ...mashable