Apple Car addio | così va in archivio il progetto Titan

Addio all'Apple Car: «Chiuso il progetto dell'auto elettrica dopo 10 anni». Migliaia di dipendenti ricollocati sull'intelligenza artificiale
Il sogno dell’auto griffata dal marchio di maggior valore al mondo, Apple, è durato dieci anni. Più che altro di indiscrezioni, anche se in realtà nemmeno ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
Non ci sarà una Apple Car, perlomeno non nel futuro immediato. Il colosso di Cupertino avrebbe infatti abbandonato tutti i suoi piani per la realizzazione di ... (today)
Bloomberg si dice sicuro, il progetto Apple Car è morto. Secondo il portale, già smantellato il team che confluirà, in parte, in quello dedicato ... (dmove)
