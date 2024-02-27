(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024)è senza dubbio una delle attrici più belle, brave e sensuali della sua generazione. NataMaree Stoermer Coleman nel 1996 a Oakland, California, modella e brina prima che attrice, salita alla ribalta nel 2019 con il ruolo di Rue Bennett nella serie Euphoria e poi consacrata danel 2021, sta promuovendo in giro per il mondo la secondadella saga (- Part two) diretta da Denis Villeneuve e tratta dall’omonimo romanzo di Frank Herbert. E i suoi outfit,varie, sono una gioia per gli occhi. Azzardati, futuristici, ricercati, gli abiti sfoggiati dasono opere d’arte che lasciano il segno. Da Città del Messico a Londra, passando per Parigi e New York, ogni sua apparizione è una visione. ...

Dune Part Two: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others stun at the New York screening. Who wore what: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet ... spring 2024 gown punctuated with sharp cut-outs and a trim made of 3-D gold half-cut spheres. She styled the look with gold manicured nails, diamond rings, dainty ...msn

Saltburn's 'tacky rich-kid' 00s look is taking over: The award-winning costume designer of Saltburn, Sophie Canale, talks about the film's blend of aristocratic and Y2K looks that has inspired designers.bbc

Zendaya, i look incredibili alle premiere di “Dune – Parte 2”: come lei nessuna: Zendaya è l’attrice più bella della sua generazione e i look esibiti alle premiere di “Dune – Parte 2”, tra Europa ed America, sono da levare il fiato ...dilei