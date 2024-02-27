Zendaya | i look incredibili alle premiere di “Dune – Parte 2” | come lei nessuna

Zendaya, i look incredibili alle premiere di “Dune – Parte 2”: come lei nessuna (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Zendaya è senza dubbio una delle attrici più belle, brave e sensuali della sua generazione. Nata Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman nel 1996 a Oakland, California, modella e ballerina prima che attrice, salita alla ribalta nel 2019 con il ruolo di Rue Bennett nella serie Euphoria e poi consacrata da Dune nel 2021, sta promuovendo in giro per il mondo la seconda Parte della saga (Dune- Part two)  diretta da Denis Villeneuve e tratta dall’omonimo romanzo di Frank Herbert. E i suoi outfit, alle varie premiere, sono una gioia per gli occhi. Azzardati, futuristici, ricercati, gli abiti sfoggiati da Zendaya sono opere d’arte che lasciano il segno. Da Città del Messico a Londra, passando per Parigi e New York, ogni sua apparizione è una visione. ...
