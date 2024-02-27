X-Files | Chris Carter ha dato la sua benedizione al reboot di Ryan Coogler

X-Files: Chris Carter ha dato la sua "benedizione" al reboot di Ryan Coogler (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Il creatore della serie X-Files, Chris Carter, ha svelato di aver parlato con Ryan Coogler e di aver dato la sua benedizione al potenziale reboot. Chris Carter ha parlato del reboot di X-Files attualmente in fase di sviluppo sostenendo di aver dato la sua "benedizione" al progetto ideato da Ryan Coogler. Il creatore dello show cult, intervistato da The Wrap, ha sottolineato che non ha alcun ruolo nella nuova versione delle indagini sugli eventi sovrannaturali e inspiegabili al centro della trama. I commenti del creatore dello show cult Rispondendo alle domande del sito, Chris Carter ha ...
