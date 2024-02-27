X-Files: Chris Carter ha dato la sua "benedizione" al reboot di Ryan Coogler: Il creatore della serie X-Files, Chris Carter, ha svelato di aver parlato con Ryan Coogler e di aver dato la sua benedizione al potenziale reboot. NOTIZIA di BEATRICE PAGAN — 27/02/2024 Chris Carter ...movieplayer

Senior US senators want Congress to authorize strikes against Houthis: 2/2 © Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) attends a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing about high drug prices on Capitol ...investing

‘The X-Files’ Future Installments to Proceed Without Chris Carter: Carter stated he will remain a supporter of the series, but the responsibility of the project rests with the rights holders, 20th Century Fox and Disney. They have informed him about the rebooting ...msn