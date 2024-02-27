WWE | Cody Rhodes sarà a SmackDown | confronto con la Bloodline o dark match?

WWE Cody

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: Cody Rhodes sarà a SmackDown, confronto con la Bloodline o dark match? (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Cody Rhodes ha deciso, non gli basta sfidare Roman Reigns a WrestleMania ma ha intenzione anche di sfidare The Rock, quando vuole, come vuole e dove vuole. Una sfida quella alla Bloodline che non porterà avanti da solo, perché al suo fianco ci sarà anche Seth “Freakin” Rollins. La risposta dal People’s Champion, Cody l’avrà questo venerdì a SmackDown. Da vedere se la sfida sarà un 1 vs 1 anche contro The Rock oppure se alla contesa si aggiungeranno anche il Tribal Chief e il Visionario passando così ad un tag team match. Cody sarà presente Secondo quanto riportato da PWInsider sembra che lo stesso American Nightmare sarà presente questo venerdì a SmackDown ma non è ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE: La rivelazione di Cody Rhodes che sorprende i fan (VIDEO)

  • WWE Cody

    Come abbiamo visto Cody Rhodes ad Elimination Chamber non ha lasciato, ma ha raddoppiato lanciando la sua personale sfida anche a The Rock. In attesa ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Cody

    Durante l’odierna puntata di Monday Night RAW Cody Rhodes è stato intervistato da Cathy Kelley nel backstage del bran rosso in merito al suo match ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE Cody

    Da quando è tornato a WrestleMania 38, in pochi pochissimi, possono vantare una vittoria ai danni di Cody Rhodes. Se vogliamo essere precisi, dato che ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

10 Times WWE Changed The Main Event Of WrestleMania: Most fans will be happy with WWE finally deciding to let Cody Rhodes choose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent so that he can finally "finish his story." However, it did look like the promotion ...thesportster

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ New Bond Set to End With Dramatic Wrestlemania XL Storyline: In the podcast available on Spotify titled Will Seth Betray Cody on 26th February, Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley expressed his opinion on Cody Rhodes journey and story. ‘The American Dream’ ...msn

WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Critiques Cody Rhodes' Ring Entrance: Cody Rhodes' signature entrance in AEW got its fair share of praise and criticism, but he notably carried both the entrance and his theme into WWE. However, according to Kevin Nash on his "Kliq This" ...wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE Cody
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.