WEC | Porsche precede Ferrari nel Prologo in Qatar Da giovedì si fa sul serio

Qatar Tuesday Notebook: ***Picking up five-minute penalties were Paul di Resta in the No. 94 Peugeot 9X8, Antonio Fuoco in the No. 50 Ferrari 499P, both Timur Boguslavskiy and Kelvin van der Linde in the No. 78 Akkodis ASP ...sportscar365

World Endurance Championship 2024: How to watch, calendar and more as Jensen Button, Mick Schumacher feature: But the Brit has pledged to race a full season for Hertz Team Jota and will drive one of two Porsche 963s alongside compatriot Philip Hanson and Dane Oliver Rasmussen. Another F1 star is set to make ...eurosport

Makiwiecki tops third WEC Prologue test with Porsche Penske Motorsport: The No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche continued the 963’s streak of session-topping times during the third Prologue test at Qatar on Tuesday, with a 1m41.223s from Frederic Makowiecki late in ...racer