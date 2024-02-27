WEC, Porsche precede Ferrari nel Prologo in Qatar. Da giovedì si fa sul serio
L'accordo con la Red Bull per sbarcare in F1 nel 2026 sembrava cosa fatta , poi tutto è saltato e così, mentre i campioni in carica si consolavano con la Ford, ... (autosprint.corrieredellosport)
Disputerà la stagione 2024, compresa la 24 Ore di Le Mans LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Jenson Button è pronto a rimettersi il casco. Campione del Mondo in Formula ... (ilgiornaleditalia)
Jenson Button, campione del mondo di Formula 1 2009, è pronto a rimettersi in gioco e tornare a correre. L’inglese, che il prossimo mese compirà 44 anni, ... (sportface)
Qatar Tuesday Notebook: ***Picking up five-minute penalties were Paul di Resta in the No. 94 Peugeot 9X8, Antonio Fuoco in the No. 50 Ferrari 499P, both Timur Boguslavskiy and Kelvin van der Linde in the No. 78 Akkodis ASP ...sportscar365
World Endurance Championship 2024: How to watch, calendar and more as Jensen Button, Mick Schumacher feature: But the Brit has pledged to race a full season for Hertz Team Jota and will drive one of two Porsche 963s alongside compatriot Philip Hanson and Dane Oliver Rasmussen. Another F1 star is set to make ...eurosport
Makiwiecki tops third WEC Prologue test with Porsche Penske Motorsport: The No. 5 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche continued the 963’s streak of session-topping times during the third Prologue test at Qatar on Tuesday, with a 1m41.223s from Frederic Makowiecki late in ...racer