WEC | Porsche precede Ferrari nel Prologo in Qatar Da giovedì si fa sul serio

WEC Porsche

WEC, Porsche precede Ferrari nel Prologo in Qatar. Da giovedì si fa sul serio (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Porsche ha registrato il giro più veloce in tutte le sessioni del Prologo riservato ai protagonisti del FIA World Endurance Championship 2024. Hypercar e LMGT3 hanno disputato in Qatar in quel di Lusail i primi chilometri in vista della stagione agonistica che inizierà ufficialmente nella giornata di sabato con una prova di 1812km (10 ore per la precisione). Hertz JOTA Porsche #12 ha fatto la differenza con Callum Ilott nel day-1, l’auto privata del team inglese ha ceduto il testimone alla 963 ufficiale #5 di Fred Mako nella seconda giornata d’azione. Il veterano francese ha beffato Alex Lynn (Cadillac Racing #2), Yifei Ye (AF Corse Ferrari #83), Alessandro Pier Guidi  (Ferrari AF Corse #51) ed a Nicklas Nielsen  (Ferrari AF Corse  #50). La 499P privata, al debutto nel ...
WEC, Porsche precede Ferrari nel Prologo in Qatar. Da giovedì si fa sul serio

