VERSUNI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Véronique Pauwels appointed new President & CEO, bringing a deep understanding of the consumer landscape and extensive experience executing innovation-led value creation plans to enable VERSUNI's next stage of growth AMSTERDAM, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
VERSUNI, a leading global home appliance company, announced today that President & CEO, Henk S. de Jong, has decided to step down from his role after over three decades of service at Royal Philips and VERSUNI. Véronique Pauwels will be joining the company as President & CEO, effective March 21, 2024. Chairman of VERSUNI's Board of Directors, Sean Carney, commented, "On behalf of VERSUNI's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Henk S. de Jong for his LEADERSHIP during the past four years. He has been a driving force
