Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal: il gioco live-service di Firesprite Games è stato cancellato, rivela Jason Schreier (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Il gioco live service di Twisted Metal è stato cancellato in seguito all’ondata di licenziamenti annunciata da Sony appena poche ore fa. Questa informazione è stata condivisa nello specifico da Jason Schreier, celeberrimo giornalista di Bloomberg a dir poco autorevole ed affidabile. Fatta questa precisazione, Schreier ha pubblicato in questi minuti un articolo dedicato interamente ai 900 licenziamenti annunciati dal colosso giapponese nel corso di questo pomeriggio, arricchito da alcune informazioni inedite rivelategli da una fonte con conoscenza diretta della situazione. Il giornalista di Bloomberg ha quindi rivelato che il nuovo gioco live ...
