TNA No Surrender 2024 – Review

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti nelladi No. È l’evento che precede Sacrifice ma che viene dopo Hard to Kill, quindi l’evento ha avuto diverse storyline che venivano dal PPv di gennaio, mentre altre sono nuove e probabilmente finiranno il mese prossimo con Sacrifice. Intanto scopriamo che è successo a No. I i PRE SHOW i TAG TEAM MATCH The Rascalz vs Speadball Mountain (08:12) Non sarà stato un match sublime però non è nemmeno stato qualcosa da preshow. Le due coppie sono di buon livello e meritavano anche un’opportunità nel main show. Non sono una coppia consolidata Trent Seven e Mike Bailey però ci sanno comunque fare. Spiace veder perdere subito Trent Seven in uno dei suoi primi match in TNA. C’è da dire però che l’intromissione di Steve Maclin dà spiragli anche per le prossime puntate. ...

