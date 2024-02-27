The Watchers - Loro ti guardano: il trailer del film scritto e diretto da Ishana Night Shyamalan (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Il 5 giugno arriverà nelle sale italiane il film The Watchers - Loro ti guardano, un progetto scritto e diretto da IshanaNightShyamalan. Il trailer del film The Watchers anticipa qualche dettaglio del progetto diretto da IshanaNightShyamalan, ispirato al romanzo scritto da A.M. Shine. Il thriller arriverà nelle sale il 5 giugno 2024 grazie a Warner Bros Pictures. La storia al centro di The Watchers Al centro della trama di The Watchers c'è Mina, un'artista di 28 anni, che rimane bloccata in una foresta irlandese. Quando la giovane trova rifugio, la protagonista si ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Altre Notizie
M. Night Shyamalan's daughter is now directing her own mind-bending movies like “The Watchers”: The upcoming thriller from Ishana Night Shyamalan stars Dakota Fanning as a woman plagued by unseen observers.msn
‘The Watchers’ – Dakota Fanning is Captured by Sinister Creatures in Intense First Trailer: A group of strangers are trapped in a mysterious bunker in the middle of an uncharted forest in 'The Watchers'. Check out the first trailer.belloflostsouls
The Watchers - Loro ti guardano: il trailer del film scritto e diretto da Ishana Night Shyamalan: Al centro della trama di The Watchers c'è Mina, un'artista di 28 anni, che rimane bloccata in una foresta irlandese. Quando la giovane trova rifugio, la protagonista si ritrova involontariamente ...movieplayer