The Penguin in uscita a breve? Le indiscrezioni sullo spinoff di The Batman

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) David Zaslav, CEO di Warner, ha aggiornato azionisti e pubblico, durante la consueta riunione periodica, sui prossimi prodotti televisivi della major, lasciando intendere come The, la seriedi Thededicata al Pinguino, dovrebbe debuttare a fine 2024. Al momento, però, stando alle dichiarazioni del dirigente, che vi riportiamo fedelmente sotto (da Comicbookmovie.com) si tratta, è bene dirlo, di semplici. Non esiste cioè al momento, alcuna data d’ufficiale per la serie con protagonista Colin Farrell. Il roster televisivo dell’anno sarà incredibile; nella seconda metà del 2024, su HBO, avremo Hacks, poi House Of The Dragon 2 e, a seguire, Thedella DC, con anche la serie su Dune. Poi nel 2025, avremo anche i ritorni di The White Lotus ed ...

NHL trade deadline: Six players who can seize new opportunities: Sean looks at The NHL trade deadline through the lens of players on selling teams, like Rickard Rakell and Oliver Kylington, who could see greater fantasy hockey roles as the players ahead of them are ...espn.au

Long-running “Kingdom Keepers” series introduces new book: The synopsis of the book from Penguin Random House Publishing says: “Home from their adventures abroad in book one, Eli and his friends are safe and sound at Epcot with their families… or are theymsn

Top Trade Partner Emerging for Penguins’ Jake Guentzel: If the Hurricanes are expressing interest, they sit in the driver’s seat. Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguin s for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.thehockeynews