The Penguin in uscita a breve? Le indiscrezioni sullo spinoff di The Batman (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) David Zaslav, CEO di Warner, ha aggiornato azionisti e pubblico, durante la consueta riunione periodica, sui prossimi prodotti televisivi della major, lasciando intendere come The Penguin, la serie spinoff di The Batman dedicata al Pinguino, dovrebbe debuttare a fine 2024. Al momento, però, stando alle dichiarazioni del dirigente, che vi riportiamo fedelmente sotto (da Comicbookmovie.com) si tratta, è bene dirlo, di semplici indiscrezioni. Non esiste cioè al momento, alcuna data d’uscita ufficiale per la serie con protagonista Colin Farrell. Il roster televisivo dell’anno sarà incredibile; nella seconda metà del 2024, su HBO, avremo Hacks, poi House Of The Dragon 2 e, a seguire, The Penguin della DC, con anche la serie su Dune. Poi nel 2025, avremo anche i ritorni di The White Lotus ed ...
