The Marvels | Brie Larson | Sul futuro di Captain Marvel non ho niente da dire

The Marvels

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Marvels, Brie Larson: "Sul futuro di Captain Marvel non ho niente da dire" (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) L'attrice non ha molta voglia di parlare del suo ritorno nei panni dell'eroina dei Marvel Studios Dopo il gigantesco flop di The Marvels, è altamente improbabile che i Marvel Studios decidano di annunciare un sequel nell'immediato futuro. Inoltre, Brie Larson non sembra avere molta voglia di palare del suo futuro come Captain Marvel al momento. Interrogata nel corso del red carpet dei SAG Awards 2024, a Brie Larson è stato chiesto del suo futuro nei panni del personaggio e del suo eventuale ritorno nei prossimi progetti dei Marvel Studios, ma l'attrice per tutta risposta ha scosso la testa e aggiunto: "Non ho nulla da dire al riguardo". ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

The Marvels, Brie Larson: "Sul futuro di Captain Marvel non ho niente da dire"

  • The Marvels

    Disastro The Marvels, su tutta la linea Dopo essere diventato il film Marvel con il peggior incasso al box-office di sempre, The Marvels ha aggiunto un nuovo ... (movieplayer)

  • The Marvels

    Guarda il film The Marvels in Streaming gratis e in HD in italiano su Itunes, RakutenTv, Google Play, Microsoft Store. Con la possibilità di guardarlo in ... (screenworld)

  • The Marvels

    Dopo il flop al botteghino, The Marvels arriva in streaming su Disney+. Andiamo ad analizzare i fattori che potrebbero (o non potrebbero) renderlo il peggior ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Notable People who died in 2024: He played Joseph Danvers in "Captain Marvel" and portrayed the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in "Star Trek: Discovery". He passed away at the age of 49. British actor and ...msn

Best Comics By Alan Moore, Ranked: Alan Moore is one of the greatest comic book writers of all time. His works have defined the world of comics for decades.gamerant

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey IN STREAMING: 2025 - 2024 - 2023 - 2022 Film imperdibili 2024 Film imperdibili 2023 Film imperdibili 2022 Film imperdibili 2021 Film imperdibili 2020 Film imperdibili 2019 Film imperdibili 2018 Film imperdibili ...mymovies

Video di Tendenza

Video The Marvels
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.