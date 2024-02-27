The I.C.E. St. Moritz 2024 premia i suoi vincitori sotto la neve. -
I fan che aspettavano l’evento della dimostrazione delle auto eleganti rimarranno molto delusi da questa triste notizia. Purtroppo l’edizione del 2024 di ... (tuttotek)
Tutto pronto in Engadina per The I.C.E. St. Moritz – International Concours of Elégance. L’appuntamento è per il prossimo fine settimana, 23 e 24 febbraio, ... (ilfattoquotidiano)
The I.C.E. St. Moritz 2024 premia i suoi vincitori sotto la neve.: Anche se The I.C.E. St. Moritz 2024 è stato messa a dura prova dalla nevicata più abbondante che St. Moritz abbia mai visto negli ultimi anni, il Concorso d'Eleganza più atteso della stagione ...adnkronos
