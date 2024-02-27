The Fantastic 4, Pedro Pascal ha creato una chat di gruppo con il cast
Nonostante l'annuncio del reboot dei Fantastici Quattro, Marvel non avrebbe abbandonato i piani per un film sul personaggio Con la produzione del reboot di The ... (movieplayer)
L'attore, visto in Oppenheimer, aveva supplicato i Marvel Studios per la parte di Ben Grimm David Krumholtz è un grandissimo fan dei fumetti e per questo ... (movieplayer)
Secondo gli ultimi rumor, Galactus sarà il villain principale del nuovo film sui Fantastici 4 Dopo l'annuncio del cast di The Fantastic 4, i Marvel Studios ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Machine digging HS2’s longest tunnel breaks through: Florence, named after the nurse Florence Nightingale, completed its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills on Tuesday.inverness-courier.co.uk
Food wholesaler to create 150 jobs, open new depot as part of £6m expansion plan: “Harlech Foodservice is a proudly Welsh company and opening the depot in Carmarthen means we can now serve the whole of the nation with the same level of high quality service, allied to Fantastic ...foodmanufacture.co.uk
Richard Dunne on Ireland’s managerial search: “You have to get results, you don’t have to play lovely football”: I don’t think they would have expected it to take them this long. I don’t think we’re gonna have a manager for the games coming up in a few weeks’ time, which is a disappointment. In the longer run, ...msn