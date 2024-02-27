The Fantastic 4 | Pedro Pascal ha creato una chat di gruppo con il cast

The Fantastic 4, Pedro Pascal ha creato una chat di gruppo con il cast (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) È stato il nuovo Reed Richards a creare la chat di gruppo con il cast della pellicola dei Marvel Studios Dopo l'annuncio del cast di The Fantastic 4, i membri ufficiali del nuovo film dei Marvel Studios ha la sua chat di gruppo, creata appositamente da Pedro Pascal in persona. Ebon Moss-Bachrach (che interpreterà Ben Grimm, alias la Cosa, nel prossimo reboot) lo ha rivelato mentre era ospite del Jimmy Kimmel Live, sabato scorso. "Pedro ha creato una chat di gruppo un paio di giorni fa", ha dichiarato Moss-Bachrach, più di una settimana dopo l'annuncio del casting del film. Le star di The Fantastic 4 saranno quindi Pedro ...
The Fantastic 4, Pedro Pascal ha creato una chat di gruppo con il cast

