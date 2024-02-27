Survey: Exiting China is an Unpopular Choice for Europe's CEOs (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) BRUSSELS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
While two thirds of Europe's CEOs are planning to change their supply chains over the next two to five years, less than two percent plan to exit China, according to a new report from The Conference Board. Appetite for decoupling from China is less popular among Europe's CEOs than among peers in any other Surveyed region. Instead, CEOs who are looking to change their supply chains are focused on diversifying vendors in friendly countries, and using technology/AI to improve performance tracking. Of the CEOs making changes, almost half (45%) cite supply chain resiliency and lower risk of disruptions as the two biggest motivators. Greening supply chains is the third most important reason, cited by ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
While two thirds of Europe's CEOs are planning to change their supply chains over the next two to five years, less than two percent plan to exit China, according to a new report from The Conference Board. Appetite for decoupling from China is less popular among Europe's CEOs than among peers in any other Surveyed region. Instead, CEOs who are looking to change their supply chains are focused on diversifying vendors in friendly countries, and using technology/AI to improve performance tracking. Of the CEOs making changes, almost half (45%) cite supply chain resiliency and lower risk of disruptions as the two biggest motivators. Greening supply chains is the third most important reason, cited by ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
Video Survey ExitingVideo Survey Exiting