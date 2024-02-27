Stephen Amell tornerebbe nei panni di Arrow nel DCU di James Gunn? Devo prima vedere un frammento del film

Stephen Amell

Stephen Amell tornerebbe nei panni di Arrow nel DCU di James Gunn? "Devo prima vedere un frammento del film" (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Stephen Amell, star di Arrow, si è nuovamente espresso sulla possibilità di interpretare l'Arciere di Smeraldo. Dopo la fine della serie di The Flash su The CW, la porta dell'Arrowverse è stata chiusa per sempre. Arrow è terminato nel 2020 dopo la morte di Oliver Queen in Crisis on Infinite Earths, mentre Batwoman e Legends of Tomorrow sono stati entrambi cancellati prima di poter ricevere una conclusione adeguata (con grande disappunto dei fan). È difficile immaginare che l'Arrowverse possa essere rianimato, soprattutto con il lancio da parte dei DC Studios di una nuova serie di film e progetti ambientati nel DCU. Alcuni attori del DCEU riprenderanno i loro ruoli in quel mondo, ma non ci aspettiamo …
Stephen Amell tornerebbe nei panni di Arrow nel DCU di James Gunn? "Devo prima vedere un frammento del film"

Stephen Amell tornerebbe nei panni di Arrow nel DCU di James Gunn "Devo prima vedere un frammento del film": Alcuni attori del DCEU riprenderanno i loro ruoli in quel mondo, ma non ci aspettiamo che Stephen Amell, ad esempio, abbia la possibilità di interpretare nuovamente Freccia Verde. L'attore di Arrow, ...movieplayer

Trailer Code 8: Part II: Regia di Jeff Chan (II) . Un film con Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Alex Mallari Jr., Sirena Gulamgaus, Aaron Abrams . Cast completo Genere Azione - USA, Canada , 2024 , durata 100 minuti.mymovies

Suits L.A.: Josh McDermitt si unisce a Stephen Amell nel pilot della NBC: La star di The Walking Dead Josh McDermitt affianca Stephen Amell in Suits L.A., il nuovo progetto creato da Aaron Korsh.movieplayer

