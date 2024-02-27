Rainbow Six Siege 2 non ci farà a quanto pare | ecco il perchè

Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Siege 2 non ci farà a quanto pare, ecco il perchè (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) A quanto pare Ubisoft non ha intenzione di commettere lo stesso errore di Blizzard con Overwatch 2, abbandonando Rainbow Six Siege per lanciare un sequel ingiustificato. Durante una discussione al Siege Invitational 2024 in Brasile, Alexander Karpazis, creative director del gioco, ha parlando del futuro del franchise. Rainbow Six Siege 2? Ma anche no Rainbow Six Siege è stato lanciato diversi anni fa, e nonostante il debutto non è stato dei migliori, a causa delle tante problematiche che affliggevano il titolo, nel corso degli anni ha subito importanti modifiche e migliorie, oltre aggiunte di numerosi e per numerosi intendiamo davvero tanti operatori da sbloccare, provenienti dalle nazionalità più disparate. C’è chi ...
