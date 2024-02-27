Rainbow Six Siege: Ubisoft svela Operation Deadly Omen, il prossimo grosso aggiornamento
La longevità di Rainbow Six Siege è potenzialmente infinita, secondo il creative director. Parlando al Siege Invitational 2024, Alexander Karpazis ha detto ... (game-experience)
Ubisoft ha annunciato l’arrivo di Operation Deadly Omen su Rainbow Six Siege, proseguendo in questo modo il ricco supporto post lancio del gioco che va avanti ... (game-experience)
Il Natale ha fatto capolino anche nel mondo carico di adrenalina di Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, il celebre sparatutto tattico di Ubisoft. Un gesto di ... (gamerbrain)
Altre Notizie
‘Rainbow Six Siege’ director shuts down talk of a sequel: Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege creative director Alexander Karpazis has shut down talk of a sequel to the online tactical shooter.nme
Rainbow Six Siege: Here's Your Guide to the DeathMark Tracker of Deimos: For Year 9, Rainbow Six Siege is set to introduce a new antagonist to the game. Deimos joins the roster as an attacking Operator. He brings with him his DeathMark gadget which allows him to track and ...player.one
Rainbow Six Siege 2 non ci farà a quanto pare, ecco il perchè: A quanto pare Ubisoft non ha intenzione di commettere lo stesso errore di Blizzard con Overwatch 2, abbandonando Rainbow Six Siege per lanciare un sequel ingiustificato. Durante una discussione al ...gamerbrain