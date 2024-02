PlayStation | Naughty Dog | Insomniac Games e Guerrilla Games colpiti dai licenziamenti

PlayStation in sofferenza, Sony taglierà 900 lavoratori: Anche il personale dedito ai videogiochi della PlayStation deve fare i conti con le drastiche ... anche i produttori di videogiochi Insomniac (lo studio dietro Spider-Man), Naughty Dog (The Last of Us ...repubblica

Sony announces layoffs at PlayStation Studios, around 900 jobs being cut: Sony is laying off around 900 employees across PlayStation Studios. This round of layoffs will PlayStation's London Studio shut down. There are also significant cuts at Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, ...windowscentral

Sony to reduce headcount globally by 8%: Here's why: Sony has revealed plans to cut around 900 jobs from its PlayStation division, a global reduction of about 8%. PlayStation head Jim Ryan said, "We have made the extremely hard decision to announce our ...newsbytesapp