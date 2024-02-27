Oxehealth welcomes Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) - OXFORD, England, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioural health has announced the appointment of Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer. Todd joins Oxehealth having had an extensive career in software and healthcare technology, building, leading, and growing successful companies in the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He brings a proven track record of helping companies to scale and realise their full commercial potential, moving them from the start-up phase to established multinational businesses. Born from over a decade of groundbreaking machine learning and clinical research from one of the world's great research universities, Oxehealth has rapidly become a ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioural health has announced the appointment of Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer. Todd joins Oxehealth having had an extensive career in software and healthcare technology, building, leading, and growing successful companies in the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He brings a proven track record of helping companies to scale and realise their full commercial potential, moving them from the start-up phase to established multinational businesses. Born from over a decade of groundbreaking machine learning and clinical research from one of the world's great research universities, Oxehealth has rapidly become a ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Oxehealth welcomes Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive Officer: OXFORD, England, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxehealth, a global leader in intelligent patient monitoring for behavioural health has announced the appointment of Todd Haedrich as Chief Executive ...adnkronos
Video di Tendenza
Video Oxehealth welcomesVideo Oxehealth welcomes