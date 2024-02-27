NieR 3, Yoko Taro ricorda che il terzo capitolo esiste già da tempo (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024)
L’annuncio di NieR 3 potrebbe essere più improbabile di quanto si sperasse. Nei giorni scorsi le parole di YokoTaro avevano acceso le speranze dei fan, che ora però sembrano indebolirsi.
Durante un concerto YokoTaro aveva chiesto al pubblico se desiderasse un nuovo capitolo della serie NieR. La risposta è stata ovviamente unanime e questo ha lasciato intendere che progetti concreti stessero prendendo forma. Anche la proiezione ripetuta del numero 3 nel corso del concerto aveva lasciato aperte le porte ad annunci in merito.
Ora YokoTaro è tornato a suggerire novità con un brevissimo post su X. La singola parola scritta dallo sviluppatore è “r3incarnation”, con un 3 al posto della E. Reincarnation è il sottotitolo del videogioco ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
