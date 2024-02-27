NieR 3 | Yoko Taro ricorda che il terzo capitolo esiste già da tempo

NieR Sequel Teased at NieR: Orchestra Concert: Reincarnation, the mobile gacha spin-off, was the actual third entry to the NieR series, then this news might excite you. At the NieR: Orchestra Concert held in London a few nights ago, the Director ...nag.co.za

Yoko Taro follows up NieR 3 frenzy he sparked with another tease pointing toward his mobile game that's due to shut down next month: Earlier this week, we reported that NieR Automata director Yoko Taro had been at a concert for the game in London over the past weekend. During the concert, Taro told those in attendance to cheer if ...gamesradar

The NieR: Automata anime is finally coming back later this year: Safe to say, it's been a bit of a bumpy road for the anime. It looks like it might be a bit of a big year for NieR as a whole, too, as it seems that director Yoko Taro recently teased a new entry in ...vg247