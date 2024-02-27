Nba | Miami non si ferma più Polemiche nel finale di New York-Detroit

Nba, Miami non si ferma più. Polemiche nel finale di New York-Detroit (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Milano, 27 febbraio 2024 - Prosegue la risalita di Miami nella classifica della Eastern Conference. Gli Heat piazzano il colpo a Sacramento, aggiudicandosi l'ottava vittoria nelle ultime 10 uscite. Il tutto nonostante un roster falcidiato dalle assenze, causa infortuni e squalifiche. In casa dei Kings, la squadra allenata da coach Spoelstra si impone con il risultato di 121-110, dando lo strappo decisivo nel terzo periodo. Sono Adebayo e Jaquez Jr. i protagonisti: il primo confeziona una prestazione da 28 punti, 10 rimbalzi e 7 assist, mentre il secondo chiude a quota 26 punti. Dall'altra parte si registrano i 28 punti di Murray, i 27 di Fox e la 21esima tripla doppia stagionale di Sabonis, autore di una prova da 14 punti, altrettanti rimbalzi e 10 assist. Con questo successo, la franchigia della Florida ottiene il sesto posto a Est e attualmente sarebbe qualificata ...
