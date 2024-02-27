MWC24: Intel annuncia l’AI anche sui notebook business con le varianti vPro dei Core Ultra (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Al Mobile World Congress Intel ha annunciato le varianti per la piattaforma vPro delle sue CPU Intel Core Ultra ed Intel Core di quattordicesima generazione. Presentate a fine 2023, gli Intel Core Ultra sono dei processori pensati per portare sfruttare anche su PC le potenzialità dell’AI senza dover ricorrere al cloud o ad una GPU esterna, vedendo all’interno del singolo chip aggiungersi una NPU (processore neurale) che si affianca alla CPU vera e propria e la GPU integrata. Con l’integrazione di vPro Intel punta ad offrire le stesse potenzialità viste sugli AI PC arrivati sul mercato in questi primi mesi del 2024 ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
