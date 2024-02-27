Mistral | Microsoft investe anche nel campione francese dell' AI

Mistral, Microsoft investe anche nel campione francese dell'AI (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Dopo aver scommesso in maniera importante su OpenAI, il colosso di Redmond si orienta verso un'altra startup, attirando l'attenzione dell'Ue
    Microsoft ha investito 13 miliardi di dollari in OpenAI e siede Come membro non votante nel suo cda. Però si è guardata attorno e ha sigillato una ... (dday)

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $20,000 by 2030: InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I am finally excited about the direction Nasdaq is moving in. It has been ...markets.businessinsider

Microsoft's Investment in Mistral AI Draws EU Regulator Scrutiny Amid Competition Concerns: Key Takeaways The European Union said it will analyze Microsoft's investment in artificial intelligence (AI) startup Mistral AI as part of an investigation into competition within the AI market.The EU ...msn

Microsoft partners with French AI ‘trailblazer’: PARIS—Microsoft said Monday it had partnered with French startup Mistral AI, as the software giant seeks to tighten its grip on the emerging technology. The US firm, which has already ploughed ...manilastandard

