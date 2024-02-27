Match-ball scudetto L’invincibile Inter vede la seconda stella

Match-ball scudetto. L’invincibile Inter vede la seconda stella (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Ci sono dei numeri che fotografano lo straordinario momento dell’Inter: dieci le vittorie in questo scoppiettante inizio del 2024 (dal sofferto successo di misura 2-1 contro il Verona al roboante 0-4 di Lecce), uno straordinario e non casuale “filotto“ che ha catapultato i nerazzurri in vetta alla classifica anche grazie alle 22 reti (in 23 partite) di Lautaro Martinez. Una macchina da gol quella guidata da Simone Inzaghi, matura e spietata, ma anche solidissima se è vero che nelle ultime tre gare (duecentosettanta minujti più recuperi vari) la capolista ha subìto appena due tiri in porta, entrambi arrivati dopo il quarto gol rifilato domenica ai salentini. Insomma, tanta, troppa Inter per tutti. Ma c’è di più. Quel che colpisce è l’approccio dell’Inter ad ogni tipo di Match: se c’è da studiare l’avversario ...
