Match-ball scudetto. L'invincibile Inter vede la seconda stella
Francia e Italia pareggiano 13-13 in un match della terza giornata dei Sei Nazioni 2024, disputato a Lille. Gli azzurri sotto 10-3 al termine del primo tempo, ... (secoloditalia)
Altre Notizie
Indian Test cricketers likely to get paid more, thanks to Ishan Kishan: Report: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering an increase in Test Match fees, Indian Express reported ... over the long-standing red-ball cricket, the publication added. “For example ...livemint
WPL 2024: Shafali Verma hails DC Culture after emphatic win over UP Warriorz: She communicates with me after every ball, guides me with my shot selections throughout the innings and it has been helping me a lot." Reflecting on the performance, Kapp, who was named player of the ...mykhel
India's Test Players Set For Pay Rise!: IMAGE: The Indian Test players are currently paid Rs 15 lakh per Match. Photograph: BCCI In a bid to make red ball cricket more rewarding for the players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is ...rediff