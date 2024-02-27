Liverpool-Southampton FA Cup | 28-02-2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici Virgil van Dijk e Gakpo titolari

Liverpool-Southampton, probabili formazioni: Klopp con Gakpo, Elliott dal 1'
Oggi alle 21.00, Liverpool e Southampton si sfidano negli ottavi di finale di FA Cup 2024. I Reds vogliono continuare a fare bene in Coppa dopo il successo in ... (sportface)
Liverpool-Southampton è una partita del quinto turno di FA Cup e si gioca mercoledì alle 21:00: probabili formazioni, pronostici, diretta tv e streaming. Il ... (ilveggente)
Con la barra di avanzamento del quadruplo completata al 25%, i vincitori della EFL Cup tornano a concentrarsi sulla FA Cup mercoledì 28 febbraio sera, quando ... (sport.periodicodaily)
Altre Notizie
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United, Liverpool v Southampton: FA Cup – live: Join Niall McVeigh for updates from Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth round ties including Brighton’s trip to Molineux. FA Cup quarter-final draw 19:10 Wolves or Brighton v Coventry ...msn
FA Cup quarter-final draw produces potential blockbuster clash: Manchester United and Liverpool fans will be hoping both teams progress and they get to face each other in the quarter-finals, although obviously Nottingham Forest and Southampton have other ideas.metro.co.uk
FA Cup quarter-final draw in full as Man Utd, Chelsea and Liverpool learn their fate: The remaining four ties will take place tonight as Chelsea host Leeds, Liverpool welcome Southampton, Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest, and Brighton head to Wolves. Ties to be played on ...thesun.co.uk