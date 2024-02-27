Liverpool-Southampton FA Cup | 28-02-2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali | quote | pronostici Virgil van Dijk e Gakpo titolari

Liverpool-Southampton (FA Cup, 28-02-2024 ore 21:00 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici. Virgil van Dijk e Gakpo titolari (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Al Liverpool sono serviti i supplementari per battere il Chelsea e regalare almeno un trofeo a Klopp nella sua ultima stagione. Ora i Reds si tuffano in FA Cup e trovano un Southampton che spera tanto di rigiocare questa gara ad Anfield nella prossima stagione di Premier League. L’impresa però non sarà facile per i InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
