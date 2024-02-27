Lenovo al Mobile World Congress presenta i suoi nuovi notebook enterprise e SmartConnect (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024)
Durante il MobileWorldCongress di Barcellona, Lenovo ha presentato i suoinuovinotebook pensati per la clientela business ed enterprise equipaggiati anche con le nuove CPU Intel Core Ultra con Intel vPro.
I nuovinotebook puntano ad offrire agli acquirenti delle soluzioni hardware di alto livello, capaci di sfruttare l’intelligenza artificiale al fine di ottenere una maggiore sicurezza, una migliore efficienza energetica ed un’esperienza di uso avanzata.
Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2Il ThinkPad X12 Detachable è un notebook ibrido che si presenta con una tastiera removibile, vedendo la parte superiore poter essere usata al bisogno anche come ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
