LEGO Islands incontra Fortnite con nuove esperienze dedicate ai fan (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024)
Il Gruppo LEGO ha lanciato oggi due nuoveesperienze di gioco all’interno di Fortnite, consentendo in questo modo ai fan di potersi divertire insieme indipendentemente dall’età con LEGOIslands.
Nello specifico sono "LEGO Raft Survival" e "LEGO Obby Fun" le prime di una nuova serie di esperienze di gioco a tema LEGO all'interno di Fortnite, soprannominate LEGOIslands. Create per bambini e famiglie utilizzando Unreal Editor per Fortnite (UEFN), nascono dai ricordi d'infanzia preferiti di alcuni degli sviluppatori del Gruppo LEGO e oggi approdano all'interno di Fortnite per offrire nuove
