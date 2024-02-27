Le prime It Bag intercettate sulle passerelle di Parigi

Le prime It Bag intercettate sulle passerelle di Parigi (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Desideri senza tempo, investimenti di stile, capricci da concedersi almeno una volta nella vita. Le borse rimangono gli accessori in cima alla lista dei desideri. Non solo, sono anche uno dei temi più chiacchierati durante le settimane della moda. Quali sono le tendenze del futuro? I modelli più popolari? Le nuance in voga? Le borse Parigi Autunno Inverno 2024 2025 intercettate sulle passerelle della Fashion Week rispondono. Da Julianne Moore a Salma Hayek: le star ...
