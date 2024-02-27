Kilmarnock-Rangers mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Kilmarnock-Rangers (mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) I Rangers affronteranno un’altra grande sfida nella loro corsa verso il titolo mercoledì sera con una trasferta nell’Ayrshire per affrontare Kilmarnock. Questo almeno sulla carta perché la squadra di Philippe Clement battuto 5-0 gli Hearts nel fine settimana, e anche quella in teoria era considerata una sfida non facie vista la forma del club di InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

Pronostici calcio oggi: variazioni quota Blab Index su tutte le partite!

  • Kilmarnock Rangers

    I Rangers ospitano il Kilmarnock martedì 2 gennaio pomeriggio sapendo che una vittoria è imperativa se vogliono mantenere la pressione sul Celtic. In un ... (sport.periodicodaily)

Altre Notizie

Watch Philippe Clement's Rangers press conference in full as boss warns against 'stupid' dangers in title run in: Experienced Philippe Clement knows the dangers of making "stupid mistakes" in the race for trophies. And he's warned his Rangers stars against falling for the same traps now they have more trophies ...msn

Clement on Killie test, Butland re-call and Diomande potential: On reports of a potential England re-call for Jack Butland, he says it’s up to Gareth Southgate, but the goalkeeper has “been good for us” and he’s a important player on and off the pitch.bbc

Celtic star 'open' to permanent transfer as Kilmarnock youngster could leave for EFL: A Celtic star, currently at the club on loan, is 'open' to striking a deal to allow him to join the Celts on a permanent basis in the summer. Meanwhile, a Kilmarnock youngster is set to be offered a ...edinburghnews.scotsman

Video di Tendenza

Video Kilmarnock Rangers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.