Il tutorial make-up Get Ready With Me cos' é? Quando il trucco diventa solo un pretesto per parlare di sé

tutorial make

Il tutorial make-up Get Ready With Me cos'é? Quando il trucco diventa solo un pretesto per parlare di sé (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Get Ready With Me per andare in prigione, per lasciare il ragazzo, per andare al funerale del nonno: truccarsi per raccontarsi senza filtri (letteralmente)
Il tutorial make-up ora si evolve. Ora si chiama GRWM - acronimo di Get Ready With Me, Preparati Con Me - sono video che spopolano da tempo sui social, soprattutto su Tik Tok, in cui i creators si

