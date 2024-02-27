Il Far East Film cerca volontari Candidati entro il 22 marzo

Far East

Il Far East Film cerca volontari. Candidati entro il 22 marzo (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024)  Il conto alla rovescia del FEFF 26 ha già iniziato a ticchettare (i riflettori internazionali resteranno accesi dal 24 aprile al 2 maggio 2024) ed è giunto ancora una volta il momento di “allargare la famiglia”: fino al 22 marzo, infatti, si potranno inviare le candidature per partecipare al festival come volontari.   Anni e anni di FEFF, anni e anni di volontari impegnati in prima linea: chi al Teatro Nuovo, chi al Visionario, chi nelle numerose “asian zone” del centro storico. Un piccolo esercito di ragazze, ragazzi, donne e uomini! Del resto, non è vero che tutti i festival si assomigliano: lavorare per il FEFF significa lavorare dentro un’atmosfera pop, informale, divertente e significa pure condividere gli stessi spazi con migliaia di persone che arrivano a Udine dai quattro angoli del ...
