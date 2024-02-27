HyperStrong Zhuhai Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I Put into Operation (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Zhuhai, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On February 20th 2024, in a momentous occasion marked by industry leaders, HyperStrong proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art Energy Storage System (ESS) Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. The launch ceremony marks a significant milestone for the company's international business expansion strategy. Strategically located in Zhuhai, a thriving hub for technological innovation and Manufacturing excellence, the new facilities underscore HyperStrong's commitment to advancing its global footprint and fostering innovation in its Operations. The Zhuhai Base is planned in two ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
On February 20th 2024, in a momentous occasion marked by industry leaders, HyperStrong proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art Energy Storage System (ESS) Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I in Zhuhai, Guangdong province. The launch ceremony marks a significant milestone for the company's international business expansion strategy. Strategically located in Zhuhai, a thriving hub for technological innovation and Manufacturing excellence, the new facilities underscore HyperStrong's commitment to advancing its global footprint and fostering innovation in its Operations. The Zhuhai Base is planned in two ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.: HyperStrong Zhuhai Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I Put into Operation: Zhuhai, China, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20 th 2024, in a momentous occasion marked by industry leaders, HyperStrong proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art Energy Storage System (ESS ...finanznachrichten.de
HyperStrong Zhuhai Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I Put into Operation: On February 20th 2024, in a momentous occasion marked by industry leaders, HyperStrong proudly inaugurated its state-of-the-art Energy Storage System (ESS) Intelligent Manufacturing Base Phase I in ...finance.yahoo
Video di Tendenza
Video HyperStrong ZhuhaiVideo HyperStrong Zhuhai