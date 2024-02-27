Golf | il Cognizant Classic apre il Florida Swing Tanti big in campo | c’è McIlroy | urge reazione da Francesco Molinari

Golf, il Cognizant Classic apre il Florida Swing. Tanti big in campo, c’è McIlroy, urge reazione da Francesco Molinari (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Il Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches di questa settimana dà il via al Florida Swing del PGA Tour 2024. Un periodo passato interamente nello stato con capitale Miami ricco di tornei assai imporTanti, che culmineranno con il The Players di metà marzo. Riapre le porta il PGA National, uno dei percorsi più tosti e complicati dell’interno anno. Per quel che riguarda il campo c’è però una novità da annotare, la buca 10 infatti diventa da lunghissimo par 4 a par 5 arrivabile in due, sicuramente una delle migliori occasioni di birdie di tutto il giro per i protagonisti, per un campo che passa da par 70 a par 71. Sul tee della uno di giovedì si presenterà un field di altissima qualità, con capofila Rory McIlroy. Il nordirlandese vive a ...
