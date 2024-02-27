Golf | il Cognizant Classic apre il Florida Swing Tanti big in campo | c’è McIlroy | urge reazione da Francesco Molinari

LIV Golf's Talor Gooch says Rory McIlroy winning Masters, completing career grand slam would need asterisk: Gooch is not one to tiptoe around Golf issues. Two years ago, he said LIV Portland was "not a whole hell of a lot different" than playing a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. He also took credit for some of ...cbssports

The Sweet Spot | Cognizant Classic, SDC Championship & LIV Jeddah | Golf Betting Tips: Most of the attention at the Cognizant Open in Florida will be on Rory McIlroy ... so it really is a show that you cannot afford to miss if you value your well-informed Golf pointers. So click on the ...racingpost

New trailer of Full Swing goes inside Rory McIlroy’s Ryder Cup bust-up and LIV Golf merger controversy: Full Swing is back for its second season and it's likely to be a fiery one following a blockbuster 2023 in the world of Golf. It will cover all of the big and contentious moments from the past 12 ...talksport