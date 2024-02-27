Golf | Cognizant Classic 2024 | ci sono McIlroy e Fitzpatrick

Golf Cognizant

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Fonte : sportface
Golf, Cognizant Classic 2024: ci sono McIlroy e Fitzpatrick (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Dal 29 febbraio al 3 marzo a Palm Beach Gardens, in Florida, si disputerà il Cognizant Classic, al PGA National Resort. Ci saranno Rory McIlroy e Matt Fitzpatrick, favoriti per la vittoria finale. Presente anche il vincitore dello scorso anno, chiamato a difendere il titolo, Chris Kirk. Occhi puntati anche su Byeong Hun An, Sepp Straka (vincitore nel 2022), Shane Lowry, Justin Rose,  Rasmus Hojgaard, Robert MacIntyre e gli altri americani Mitchell, Young,  Henley,  Horschel, Kuchar, Glover, Justin Lower, Daniel Berger e Rickie Fowler. Il montepremi totale sarà di 9.000.000 di dollari, di cui 1.620.000 andranno al vincitore. SportFace.
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

Altre Notizie

Jeff Overton qualifies for Cognizant Classic, looking forward to short drive from PB Gardens: The game of Golf is so competitive; there’s so many great players ... a playoff between seven players for the final two spots. Also earning starts in the Cognizant Classic were former PGA Tour winner ...palmbeachpost

"Just play the crossword puzzle" - Charles Barkley has the perfect pastime suggestion for Max Homa at The Match 2024: Charles Barkley had a perfect pastime suggestion for Max Homa after he had one during Capital One's The Match 2024. Although Homa didn't have a great outing in his debut at Capital One's charity Golf ...msn

Rory McIlroy wins The Match charity skins game after closest-to-the-hole sudden death decider: McIlroy’s next event will be the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic – previously known as the Honda ... “PGA National is a great test of Golf, and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting ...newsletter.co.uk

Video di Tendenza

Video Golf Cognizant
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.