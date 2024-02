Footloose | Lori Singer svela perché non ha mai visto il remake del film

Una star di Footloose non ha mai visto il remake: 'È imbarazzante ammetterlo': Lori Singer, protagonista di Footloose accanto a Kevin Bacon, ha ammesso di non aver mai visto il remake del 2011.cinema.everyeye

Footloose Star Lori Singer Reveals Why She's Never Seen the Remake: The star says she thought the 2011 remake looked pretty good, actually.comicbook

‘Footloose’ Star Lori Singer Opens Up About “Magical” First Kiss With Kevin Bacon: “It Was So Real”: Actress Lori Singer was 27 years old when she landed the first film role of her career in the 1984 classic Footloose, starring opposite Kevin Bacon. But she remembers filming with the star like it was ...decider