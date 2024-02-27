Eric Ramsay lascia lo staff tecnico del Manchester Utd per diventare l’allenatore del Minnesota Utd
Fonte : justcalcio
Eric Ramsay lascia lo staff tecnico del Manchester Utd per diventare l’allenatore del Minnesota Utd (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024)
Riportiamo fedelmente a voi lettori poco avvezzi con la lingua inglese l’articolo apparso poco fa da un sito inglese. Se volete cimentarvi con la lettura in lingua originale trovate il link alla fine dell’articolo.
EricRamsay ha lasciato il Manchester United per unirsi al Minnesota United e diventare il più giovane allenatore nella storia della Major League Soccer.
Il 32enne gallese, che è stato allenatore della prima squadra sotto Erik ten Hag all’Old Trafford, è l’ultimo allenatore britannico ad attraversare l’Atlantico, unendosi a giocatori del calibro di Phil Neville e Dean Smith.
In una dichiarazione rilasciata dal Minnesota United, Ramsay ha dichiarato: “Sono incredibilmente entusiasta di unirmi a un club con ...Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio
Altre Notizie
Man United have already suggested INEOS have made Erik ten Hag decision: Manchester United confirmed the departure of Erik ten Hag’s first-team coach EricRamsay on Monday evening. Ramsay, 32, will become the youngest head coach in MLS history when he moves to ...utddistrict.co.uk
Ramsay leaves Manchester United to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United: First-team coach EricRamsay has left Manchester United to join Minnesota United, both clubs announced yesterday, with the Welshman becoming the youngest ...malaymail
Soccer-Ramsay leaves Man Utd to become head coach of MLS side Minnesota United: First-team coach EricRamsay has left Manchester United to join Minnesota United, both clubs announced on Monday, with the Welshman becoming the youngest head coach in Major League Soccer (MLS). The ...msn