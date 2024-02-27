Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio | a Monza arriva il primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto

Christopher Dan

Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio: a Monza arriva il primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Il primo tatuaggio a 12 anni. Un amore infinito. "Sono sempre stato attratto dai tattoo", dice Christopher Dan (molto forte sui social, si tratta di uno dei tatuatori più forti in Italia).  "Ho iniziato da subito a frequentare i primi studi di tattoo e giovanissimo mi arrivò la prima proposta. Ho fatto i primi corsi a Seregno, in uno studio di tatuaggi molti tradizionale", racconta Dan. Una gavetta lunghissima che gli è servita molto. "Ho aperto a 18 anni la mia prima partita iva e si è concretizzato il mio sogno", racconta ancora il tatuatore- imprenditore. Poi il cambio vita: il trasferimento a Milano Marittima. "Qui mi sono svezzato, ero il tatuatore di punta del posto", dice Christopher che non torna più a Seregno. "Mi sono trasferito tra Padova e Verona, dove lavora negli studi più conosciuti del ...
Christopher Dan inventa la suite del tatuaggio: a Monza arriva il primo centro dove luxury e arte vanno a braccetto: Il primo tatuaggio a 12 anni. Un amore infinito. "Sono sempre stato attratto dai tattoo", dice Christopher Dan (molto forte sui social, si ...

