Chelsea vs Leeds United – probabili formazioni

How to watch the FA Cup round of 16: ESPN+ schedule: All 16 games will be broadcast on ESPN+. Here is the complete schedule (all Eastern times): AFC Bournemouth vs. Leicester City: Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. ET Blackburn Rovers vs. Newcastle United: Tuesday ...espn.co.uk

Can Chelsea bounce back from their Carabao Cup final defeat Blues are odds-on favourites to win their FA Cup tie vs Leeds - and star man Cole Palmer is best-backed at 4/1 to ...: After an agonising Carabao Cup final loss to an injury-hit Liverpool side in the dying stages of extra time on Sunday, Chelsea will be hoping they can brush it off and perform well in their fifth ...dailymail.co.uk

Villarreal's Santi Comesana 'turned down deadline-day move to Bournemouth': Comesana spent three of those seven years playing under current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, who built his managerial reputation with Los Franjirrojos. During his time playing under Iraola, ...sportsmole.co.uk