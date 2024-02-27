Chelsea-Leeds FA Cup | 28-02-2024 ore 20 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

English FA Cup Chelsea versus Leeds United kick off 19:30 Wed 28 Feb 2024: © 2024 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.bbc

Nkunku out as Pochettino faces crucial clash with Leeds: LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Chelsea host second-tier Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday with their season, and possibly the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino, hanging on the line.espn.co.uk

Soccer-Nkunku out as Pochettino faces crucial clash with Leeds: Chelsea host second-tier Leeds United in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday with their season, and possibly the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino, hanging on the line. A narrow defeat by ...devdiscourse