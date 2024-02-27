Call of Duty | Modern Warfare 3 | le ricompense dopo i problemi ai server non piacciono ai fan

Call of Duty offline: problemi ai server Warzone e MW3 il 23 febbraio
Il miglior loadout per l’XRK Stalker in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 serve a ottenere il massimo da questo fucile di precisione. Parliamo di una delle armi ... (game-experience)
I migliori fucili tattici in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 sono oggetto di una classifica da parte dei professionisti del videogioco. Possiamo così scoprire ... (game-experience)
Luciano Spalletti, il ct della Nazionale italiana di calcio, ha rivelato proprio in queste ore che impedisce ai calciatori della squadra di portare le proprie ... (game-experience)
Altre Notizie
Players leaving MW3 after a bug repair causes chaos on the servers: MW3 saw some difficult days due to an issue that caused players’ progress in events, battle passes, rankings, and other areas to be reset. After releasing a patch, the developers even offered an ...techstory.in
“Only doing my job”—Syeda Shehrbano is a hero in Pakistan. She rescued a woman from angry mob: Syed Asad Raza, the Deputy Inspector General in Karachi told ThePrint that “her grit and determination to attend to her Call of Duty in the face of odds is brave.” “She is competent, courageous and a ...theprint.in
Sony to cut around 900 jobs in PlayStation layoffs: Sony announced that it would lay off around 900 employees or 8% of the total workforce at PlayStation with offices across the globe being affected. First-party studios, too, will be shedding workers ...msn