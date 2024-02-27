Call of Duty | Modern Warfare 3 | le ricompense dopo i problemi ai server non piacciono ai fan

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, le ricompense dopo i problemi ai server non piacciono ai fan (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) I problemi ai server di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 della settimana scorsa sono stati risolti. Activision ha deciso di scusarsi con una piccola ricompensa per i giocatori, ma l’entità di queste misure non soddisfa i fan. Come segnalato sul profilo X ufficiale del videogioco, l’idea degli sviluppatori è stata quella di prolungare di un giorno il raddoppio dei punti esperienza guadagnabili nelle partite. Non solo, ma a tutti i giocatori verrà regalato un gettone da spendere per un’ora di punti esperienza doppi per livello operatore, Pass Battaglia e livello arma. Come dicevamo, ai giocatori questa soluzione sembra troppo semplice. Considerato che il gioco ha avuto problemi per circa 12 ore, qualcuno sostiene che la ricompensa avrebbe potuto essere superiore. Anche ...
